Do Stanley Cups contain lead? Company responds to social media claims

Stanley tumblers FILE PHOTO: Stanley Quencher tumblers are displayed on a shelf at a hardware store on January 25, 2024 in Mill Valley, California. The wildly popular Stanley mugs are going viral again, this time many of the users are claiming that the products contain lead. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stanley cups, especially the Quencher, are a must-have item thanks to social media influencers. But the same platforms that made the large travel mugs a status symbol may now be turning against them with claims that the drink vessels have lead in them.

Posts on TikTok and Facebook say the insulated cups have lead, backing up the claims with people using in-home test kits changing color because of the alleged presence of the heavy metal, USA Today reported.

But do the cups really contain lead? The answer is yes, but it is a small amount that should be inaccessible, and not come in contact with a beverage.

Lead is used to seal the bottom cap to seal the insulated mugs and it is a standard practice for insulated drinkware. The lead is contained in stainless steel and does not come in contact with the beverages. It is not accessible unless something happens to the steel. A company spokesperson told the “Today” show that it is possible but “rare.”

Stanley told Fox Business the same thing, “At Stanley, one of the key features of our products is our vacuum insulation technology, which provides consumers with drinkware that keeps beverages at the ideal temperature. Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” Stanley PMI said in a statement. “Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers.”

It is also addressed on Stanley’s website, adding that if the bottom comes off, the tumblers have a lifetime warranty and you can submit a claim.

But the company is also taking steps to remove the lead plug and replace it with something else, telling the “Today” show, “Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process.”

A Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate 30oz. tumbler starts at $35 while the 40oz. version starts at $45.

The tumblers, according to Stanley, are dishwasher safe, but “you can hand wash your travel tumbler with mild dish soap and warm water.”

