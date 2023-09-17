Drew Barrymore postpones daytime talk show until writers, actors strikes resolved

Drew Barrymore said she will not resume her daytime talk show until the ongoing writers and actors strikes are resolved.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress responded to criticism after her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote.” I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

Barrymore was criticized by fellow actors and the Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,000 television writers, NBC News reported.

The guild has been on strike since May, “Today” reported. The striking writers have demanded fairer pay and clearer provisions in their contracts concerning artificial intelligence, according to the news outlet.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a guild representing more than 160,000 actors and others in the entertainment industry, went on strike in July, “Today” reported.

On Monday, union members of the WGA, along with striking actors, picketed outside the CBS studios in New York City where “The Drew Barrymore Show,” was resuming filming for the first time since April, according to The New York Times. Barrymore’s show employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, The Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, Barrymore was dropped as host of the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards each year, said in a statement that its decision was meant to “ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books,” the Times reported.

Other daytime shows have resumed, according to the AP. “The View” has returned for its 27th season on ABC, while “Tamron Hall” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” have also been producing new episodes, the news organization reported. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “The Talk” are also returning to the air on Monday.

