Driver dies after crashing into White House gate

A man has died after his vehicle collided with the gate outside the White House late Saturday.

Driver dies after crashing into White House gate A man has died after his vehicle collided with the gate outside the White House late Saturday. (Valerio Rosati/rarrarorro - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — A man has died after his vehicle collided with the gate outside the White House late Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

The United States Secret Service said the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a speeding vehicle crashed with an outer gate of the White House.

The driver was only identified as a man by D.C. police, according to The Washington Post. He was found dead as Secret Service officers cleared the vehicle and tried to provide aid.

The crash is being investigated as “only a traffic crash,” police said, according to the Post.

President Biden was not at the White House at the time of the incident, according to The Associated Press. He is spending the weekend in Delaware.

Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that there is no threat to public safety.

The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate the incident, the AP reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!