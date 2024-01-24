Dwayne Johnson named to TKO Group board, granted ownership of ‘The Rock’ trademark

Big day: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen with TKO and Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel during a ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange announcing that the former pro wrestling star jas joined the Board of Directors for TKO. (Michelle Farsi/Zuffa LLC)

Dwayne Johnson became a big name in professional wrestling as “The Rock.” Now, the actor will sit on the board of a major entertainment group and he will own the trademark to his famous moniker.

Johnson has joined the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the company formed by the merger of WWE and the UFC, Variety reported.

Johnson, 51, an eight-time world heavyweight champion for Vince McMahon’s WWF (now WWE) wrestling promotion, will sit on the board of the company formed by Endeavor. More importantly, Johnson will get to own full rights to the trademark of his name, according to ESPN.

“Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock,’ is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle,” Johnson said in a statement. “At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and (TKO CEO) Ari (Emanuel) is building something truly game-changing.

“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment -- while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

News of the board appointment comes as rumors swirl that Johnson might return to WWE for the first time since 2016, Variety reported. Johnson is reportedly set to return for a match on WWE’s “Raw” against his cousin, Roman Reigns, who is the current WWE Universal champion.

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in his statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build.”

In a statement, McMahon, TKO’s executive chairman, praised Johnson’s impact on the pro wrestling business, according to Variety.

“Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like ‘Rock,’” McMahon said. “We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”

According to the SEC filing for the announcement, Johnson will also receive just over $30 million in TKO stock, Variety reported. The filing also stated that Johnson received $491,000 in royalty payments from WWE in 2023.

