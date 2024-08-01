Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan to be released from Russian prisons in prisoner swap

Evan Gershkovich US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, looks out from inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention, at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on February 20, 2024. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained last March on spying charges during a reporting trip to the Urals. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images) (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan will soon be out of Russian prisons on American soil after the two were exchanged in what some media outlets are calling “a major prisoner swap.”

The pair were imprisoned on espionage charges and were in the process of being exchanged, Bloomberg was the first to report. The Telegraph and ABC News both also reported the news of their release.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed the swap to ABC News. The news outlet reported that the swap involved 24 prisoners, the largest exchange since the Cold War.

The exchange involves the U.S., Russia, Germany and three other countries, CBS News reported. There are conflicting reports about if the exchange happened. Bloomberg said they’re in transit, but CBS and others said the exchange has not happened.

The U.S. State Department had designated Gershkovich and Whelan as wrongly detained.

Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on March 29, 2023. He was in the country as a working journalist for The Wall Street Journal. He is American-born to Soviet-era immigrants. The newspaper said he was detained in Yekaterinburg while on assignment and with press credentials from Russia’s foreign minister.

He had been sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony last month after what The Wall Street Journal called “a hurried, secret trial that the U.S. government has condemned as a sham.”

Wheland was detained in 2018 and was convicted, eventually sentenced to 16 years in jail in 2020, Bloomberg reported. ABC News said the former Marine had U.S. British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, but was traveling on a U.S. passport when he was arrested.

His lawyer this week said that she was not sure where her client was and was unable to contact him, The Washington Post reported.

“There are rumors about a possible exchange,” lawyer Olga Karlova, said on Wednesday, according to the newspaper. “I sent a request to the colony administration, but they are not responding.”

She also reached out to the Public Monitoring Commission which oversees prisoners in the country. A member of the commission told Karlova that she had no information about a swap but did not deny it either.

“Could this be a group exchange? Anything is possible,” commission member Eva Merkacheva wrote, the Post reported. “This has never happened in modern Russian history, but in Soviet history it did. Could this be a pardon? In the case of some, it could have been (as they wrote a petition to the president), but the rest did not do this.”

