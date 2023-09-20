‘Fake news:’ Sergio Brown appears in bizarre social media video after mom’s homicide

Sergio Brown missing after mom's death FILE PHOTO: Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, whose mother was found dead over the weekend, appeared in a social media video calling his mother’s death “Fake news.” (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, whose mother was found dead over the weekend, appeared in a social media video calling his mother’s death “Fake news.”

>> Read more trending news

Brown, who has not been seen since his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found dead on Saturday behind her home in Maywood, Illinois, uploaded a video claiming his mother was on vacation.

It is believed Brown posted the video on social media on Monday, according to The New York Times. He did not reference his mother’s death specifically, but suggested “it has to be the FBI.”

Brown went on to say the bureau paid him an “unwarranted” visit on “Bob Marley’s death day.” He also said that the Maywood Police Department had kidnapped him on two occasions.

He said his mother was “on vacation” in Mexico.

A second video was posted hours after the first and indicated that Brown could be in Australia, according to the BBC.

Neither video has been confirmed to have been posted by Brown.

Police have not named Brown as a suspect in Myrtle Brown’s death, but is considered a missing person, according to USA Today.

Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, took to Instagram on Monday to plead for help as the search for his brother continues.

“If you have any information on Sergio’s whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department,” he wrote.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope.”

Brown is a graduate of Notre Dame University where he played football before going to the New England Patriots in 2010. He went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars before leaving the NFL in 2016.

Carlos Cortez, who lived near Myrtle Brown, said he say Brown and his mother last Thursday, according to CBS. Cortez said Brown’s family told him he “wasn’t himself the last few months”.

“He was out of his mind,” Cortez said.

Cortez said he provided police footage from his doorbell camera that showed Brown “taking out the trash, and they see him have a bonfire, where he burnt all her clothes.”



