Father’s Day 2023: Quotes about dads that will make you smile

It’s sometimes hard to tell Dad just what you mean.
So, if you are searching for a way to tell him he’s the tops this Father’s Day, here are a few suggestions for notes to include in your Father’s Day cards, or that perfect quote for your social media post.
- “To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides
- “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin
- “It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor
- “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham
- “Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait
- “There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” — Jim Gaffigan
- “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano
- “Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham
- “Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” — Jon Stewart
- “A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.” — Unknown
- “Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.” — Unknown
- “My daughter’s only 6 months old and already drawing. I’d hang it on the fridge but honestly, it’s absolute garbage.” — Ryan Reynolds
- “A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale
- “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” — Unknown
- “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert
- “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter
- “A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” — Unknown
- “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce
- “A dad is someone who wants to catch you when you fall. Instead, he picks you up, brushes you off and lets you try again.” — Unknown
- “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud
- “No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak
- “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” — Liza Minnelli
- “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr
- “My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do—be there.” — Max Lucado
- “[My father] has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton
- “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” — Harper Lee
- “What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity.” — Jean Paul
- “Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows.” — Al Unser
- “You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out.” —Jerry Seinfeld
- “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” — Dave Attell
- “[Fatherhood is] the greatest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens; it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before they’ve ever swam in it.” — Michael Bublé
- “My father had a profound influence on me, he was a lunatic.” — Spike Milligan
- “You gotta love dads. At my wedding, when I tripped on my wedding dress and fell flat on my face, Dad said, “Don’t worry, you’ll do better next time.”” — Melanie White