Florida executes man convicted of killing babysitter, mother of 2 in separate attacks in 1984 A man convicted of killing two people in separate attacks in 1984 was executed Thursday evening.

STARKE, Fla. — A man convicted of killing two people in separate attacks in 1984 was executed Thursday evening.

Duane Owens was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Thursday, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office per the Associated Press. Owens died by lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

Owen was reportedly one of the “longest-held death row inmates,” the AP reported. He was 23 when the attacks happened and was executed at the age of 62.

Owens was sentenced to death following the March 24, 1984, rape and stabbing of Karen Slattery, 14, and the rape and hammer attack a couple of months later on Georgianna Worden, 38, the AP reported. Slattery’s attack happened at a house in Delray Beach while the children she was babysitting were sleeping. Worden was killed while her children were sleeping nearby, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Both Slattery and Worden were killed in Palm Beach County. Two others were believed to have been attacked but survived. The AP reported that all of the attacks happened before Owen turned 23 years old.

Desantis signed the death warrant only in Worden’s case at the beginning of May, according to the Palm Beach Post. DeSantis briefly delayed the execution for a mental health evaluation after his attorneys claimed that he was mentally unfit to be executed. The United States Supreme Court denied Owen’s last-minute appeal Wednesday.

Owens received six life sentences aside from his death sentence. Owens’ execution is the fourth one this year, according to the AP.

Owens’ last meal was a bacon cheeseburger without a bun, onion rings, strawberries, a vanilla milkshake, and coffee, according to the Palm Beach Post.