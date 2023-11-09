Four sheriff’s officials found dead in unrelated suicides over 24-hour period

Four sheriff's officers die in 24 hours Law enforcement officials found four Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees dead on Monday and Tuesday, in what officials said were unrelated suicides, the Los Angeles Times reported. (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Law enforcement officials found four Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employees dead on Monday and Tuesday, in what officials said were unrelated suicides, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The deaths have prompted Sheriff Robert Luna to urge deputies to check on the well-being of their colleagues and friends.

“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shock waves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” Luna said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends.”

The first three officers were discovered on Monday with detectives responding to a call for a fourth victim Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m., KTLA reported.

Two of the officers were identified by the Times as 25-year career veteran Cmdr. Darren Harris, and retired Sgt. Greg Hovland.

The other two officers were not identified.

Cristina Coria, a retired Santa Monica police officer, told FOX 11 that the deaths do not appear to be related.

She added: “There are so many officers out there that are struggling with their identity, with finances, with relationship problems, with addictions to pain meds, addiction to alcohol, you name it. There are so many things going on, that our departments are not reaching out to them [struggling officers] enough.”

According to KTLA, the LSAD Psychological Services Bureau and the Injury and Health Support Unit are providing support and resources to the victims’ families.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has about 18,000 employees.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.