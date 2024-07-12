Fry-day: What restaurants are having French Fry Day deals?

The second Friday in July is actually a Fry-day as potato lovers celebrate National French Fry Day.

Originally National French Fry Day was July 13, but in 2022, Checkers and Rally’s asked the National Day Calendar organizers to move it so it always hit on a Fry-day, USA Today reported.

And with the unofficial holiday comes deals from several restaurants.

Keep in mind, the list below is subject to participation so you should check with your local eateries to see if they’re taking part.

16 Handles: Frozen yogurt company Handles has developed a French Fry Frozen Yogurt, “a bright yellow soft serve that tastes like crisp, salty fries” that contains french fry pieces mixed in. (USA Today)

Arby’s: $1 fries with any purchase through the rest of July for Arby’s Rewards members. (USA Today)

Bar Louie: 50% off truffle fries during happy hour on Friday. (USA Today)

Burger King: Royal Perks members get free fries with any purchase of $1 or more from now until the end of 2024. From July 12-14 perks members get double reward points for any purchase containing fries. (USA Today)

Carl’s Jr.: Free fries for rewards members on Friday. (Today)

Checkers and Rally’s: Enter to win one of 100 Fully Loaded Fry Passes, for free Fully Loaded Fries for a year. Rewards members can get a free regular Fully Loaded Fries through July 14. (USA Today)

Elevation Burger: Free order of Classic Olive Oil Fries with purchase through Sunday. Use code FRY_YAY online. Deal is also good in-store. (USA Today)

Fatburger: Free Fat or Skinny order of fries with any purchase. Use code FRYDAY24. Deal is also good in-store. (USA Today)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Download the Freddy’s app on Friday, and get free fries with any purchase on Saturday and Sunday. (USA Today)

Friendly’s: Fan club members get $2 off large sundaes including Fries ‘n’ Ice Cream Dipper. (Today)

Jack in the Box: Free fries with any purchase in-store or on the app on every Friday through the end of the year. You have to sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program. (USA Today)

KFC: KFC Rewards members can get free Secret Recipe fries with any online purchase on Friday. (USA Today)

Krystal: Free Chili Cheese Fries with purchase of Original or Cheese Sackful or Steamer Pack through Aug. 18. (USA Today)

Long John Silver’s: Free family-size order of fries with $10 or more purchase. (Today)

McDonald’s: Free medium fries with any purchase of $1 or more every Friday through Dec. 27 via the app. July 13 the fast food chain will give away free fries with no purchase necessary while using the app. (USA Today)

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Free fresh-cut fries with any sub purchase using promo code FRIDAY. Deal is also good in-store. (USA Today)

Raising Cane’s: Caniac Club members get a free order of fries on Friday. (USA Today)

Smashburger: Free regular order of Smash Fries with any order in-store or using code FRYDAY24 online or in-store. (USA Today)

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass is available for $10. Taco Bell Rewards members can get free Nacho Fries daily for the next 30 days when using the app and the pass. (USA Today)

The Halal Guys: Free side of fries with a sandwich or platter purchase with social media code FRY13. (Today)

Wahlburgers: WahlClub members get free fries through Monday with a purchase of $10 or more. Use code fryday online or in the app or present your WahlClub in person. (USA Today)

Wayback Burgers: Free regular fries with the purchase of any burger or sandwich on Friday. (USA Today)

Whataburger: DashPass subscribers get $10 off a $30 Whataburger order.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s has been giving away free fries with purchase for app users every Friday since April. The promotion runs until the end of 2024. (USA Today)

White Castle: BOGO free small fries. Use code FRYDAY for online orders. (Today)

Wing Snob: Snob Perks loyalty members get free fries, no purchase is required on Friday. (USA Today)





© 2024 Cox Media Group