Gabriel Iglesias’ private jet makes emergency landing at North Carolina airport

Scary day: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias said he was "happy to be alive" after his private jet skidded off a runway in western North Carolina on Friday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANDREWS, N.C. — A private jet carrying comedian Gabriel Iglesias to a show was forced to make an emergency landing in western North Carolina on Friday after the aircraft skidded off a runway and came to a stop in a nearby field.

>> Read more trending news

The 46-year-old comedian, nicknamed “Fluffy,” was in a Gulfstream IV jet that was attempting to land at Western Carolina Regional Airport at 12:59 p.m. EDT, WPSA-TV reported. The aircraft ended up in the grass, approximately 600 feet past the end of the runway, according to the television station.

Iglesias posted video to his social media accounts on Friday.

“Everyone is OK but shaken up,” he tweeted. “Happy to be alive.”

No injuries were reported. The plane had difficulty stopping for an “undetermined reason,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Gabriel Iglesias spends $100K to throw quinceañera for his chihuahua

Iglesias was traveling to the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Center in Cherokee for the next stop on his “Dont Worry Be Fluffy,” standup comedy tour, WSPA reported.

Andrews is approximately 96 miles west of Asheville near the Nantahala National Forest.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!