‘General Hospital’ actor Tyler Christopher dead at 50

Tyler Christopher: The soap opera star won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital." (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Tyler Christopher, known for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime television soap opera “General Hospital,” died Tuesday. He was 50.

>> Read more trending news

Chi Muoi Lo, Christopher’s representative, told CNN in a statement that the actor died Tuesday morning and that he was “devastated” by the news.

“This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend,” the statement read. “My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

Maurice Bernard, Christopher’s co-star on “General Hospital,” wrote on Instagram that Christopher died after a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Bernard said. “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Christopher starred in “General Hospital” between 1996 and 2016, USA Today reported. He won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his role as Cassadine and was nominated four times previously, according to Variety.

Christopher also starred on “Days of Our Lives” between 2017 and 2019, according to “Today.” He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his performance as Stefan DiMera, Variety reported.

Christopher was born on Nov. 11, 1972, in Joliet, Illinois, according to the entertainment news website.

He was married to “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo from 2008 to 2021. Christopher and Pedigo share two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher, Variety reported.

Christopher’s other television credits include appearances on “The Twilight Zone,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Family Law,” “Charmed,” “Angel” and “The Pretender.” He also starred in several television disaster movies, including “Ice Storm,” “20.0 Megaquake” and “Super Volcano,” Variety reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group