Georgia special grand jury recommended charging Lindsey Graham, 38 others

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia special grand jury that investigated attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election recommended that charges be filed against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Last month, a grand jury indicted 19 people — including former President Donald Trump — on suspicion of racketeering to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Those indicted included 18 people listed in the special grand jury’s report, which was made public on Friday, and Trump campaign official Mike Roman, who was not mentioned in the report, according to CNN.

Graham was listed in a section of the grand jury’s report related to “the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, focused on efforts in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.”

The 18 people who were charged last month and named by the special grand jury were identified as:

Trump

Attorney Rudy Giuliani

Attorney John Eastman

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark

Attorney Jenna Ellis

Attorney Ray Smith

Attorney Robert Cheeley

Former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer

Georgia State Sen. Shawn Still

Pastor Stephen Lee

Former Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd

Publicist Trevian Kutti

Attorney Sidney Powell

Former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County, Georgia, Cathy Latham

Bail bondsman Scott Hall

Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton

The 21 others listed in the special grand jury’s report who were not indicted were identified as:

Graham

Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Attorney Cleta Mitchell

Former Sen. David Perdue

Podcaster Jacki Pick

Former Georgia Sen. William Ligon

Attorney Kurt Hilbert

Attorney Alex Kaufman

Fake GOP elector Joseph Brannan

Fake GOP elector Vikki Consiglio

Fake GOP elector Carolyn Fisher

Fake GOP elector and Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

Fake GOP elector Gloria Godwin

Fake GOP elector Mark Hennessy

Fake GOP elector Mark Amick

Fake GOP elector John Downey

Fake GOP elector Brad Carver

Fake GOP elector C.B. Yadav

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler

Attorney Lin Wood

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn

It was not immediately clear why the 21 people listed in the special grand jury’s report were not indicted.

The group convened in May 2022 and spent more than half a year investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election. As part of their investigation, they heard “extensive testimony” from 75 witnesses, including “poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that … fraud took place,” according to the special grand jury’s report.

The 19 people charged in connection with the investigation have pleaded not guilty.

