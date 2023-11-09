‘Good Burger’ actor Kel Mitchell hospitalized, speaks out on Instagram

Kel Mitchell hospitalized FILE PHOTO: Kenan Thompson (L) and Kel Mitchell (R) visit the Good Burger booth at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Mitchell confirmed on Instagram that he had been hospitalized but is currently at home recovering from an undisclosed illness. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

Kel Mitchell is reaching out to fans after news that he was hospitalized broke Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ was the first to report that Mitchell was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday night via the emergency room.

A witness told the gossip site that the “Good Burger” actor was conscious and alert.

Mitchell, 42, posted to Instagram, saying the medical issue, which he did not divulge, was “genuinely frightening” and that he is home “on the road to recovery.”

His wife, Asia Lee, shared the same statement on her Instagram account, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Mitchell’s latest project, “Good Burger 2,″ is slated to be released on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.

It is a sequel to “Good Burger” that reunites Mitchell with his co-star Kenan Thompson, People magazine reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Through the years SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Actor Kel Mitchell and guest attend the Macy's Passport Gala to Benefit HIV/AIDS Research and Awareness September 30, 2004 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda EdwardsGetty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group