‘Grady Sudds’: Bar of soap named for Florida sheriff Grady Judd

Grady Judd

Grady Judd: The longtime Florida sheriff now has a bar of soap named for him -- "Grady Sudds." (Polk County Sheriff's Office )

BARTOW, Fla. — It’s the perfect gift for a guy who has been cleaning up crime in Central Florida for more than 50 years.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted a video Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal “Grady Sudds.” It is a bar of soap that he was gifted by a member of the Polk County School Board, WTVT reported.

“I don’t know if they think I need a bath or a shower,” Judd said in the video. “It smells really nice.”

Judd, 69, the plain-speaking, witty and at times controversial sheriff, has had a line of coffee named for him and bobbleheads created to depict the Polk County lawman.

“I get dogs named after me, cats, parrots, a rat, children,” Judd said. “Now Grady Sudds. Merry Christmas.”

‘Judd Java’: Coffee company names brew after Florida sheriff Grady Judd

Judd, a native of Lakeland, began his career with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher in 1972 and was first elected as the county’s sheriff in 2004.

His comments during news conferences have become legendary. Referring to a woman who attacked McDonald’s employees, Judd quipped, “She created a McMess and she acted like a McNut.”

His advice to potential criminals?

“Just chill out. Drink a 7-Up. Eat a moon pie,” Judd said. “Quit murdering people.”

