Hollywood actors strike likely; what does that mean for your favorite TV show, movies?

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The union representing television and movie actors is ready a strike as soon as Thursday morning, joining the Writers Guild of America in halting production of new TV shows and films, The New York Times reported.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents 160,000 actors in the U.S., announced at about 1 a.m. PDT that negotiations with Hollywood studios over a new contract had collapsed. Its negotiating board voted unanimously to recommend a strike following the breakdown of talks.

The union’s national board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. PDT for a final strike vote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA’s president, called studio responses at the bargaining table “insulting and disrespectful.”

“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us,” Drescher said in a statement. “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it was “deeply disappointed” that SAG-AFTRA wasn’t extending negotiations.

“This is the Union’s choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more,” the statement continued.

What does that mean for this season’s TV shows and movies set to be released? Here’s what we know now:

What will the actors be striking over?

Actors are trying to negotiate for better compensation and to protect jobs against the possible rise of artificial intelligence.

Most of the 160,000 actors in the union rely on earning residual payments for work done on jobs to qualify for benefits such as health insurance. An actor must make $26,000 a year to qualify for such benefits.

“You have to make $26,000 a year to qualify for your health insurance and there are a lot of people who get across that threshold through their residual payments,” Matt Damon told Reuters at a press event for the upcoming move “Oppenheimer.”

“There’s money being made and it needs to be allocated in a way that takes care of people who are on the margins.”

As for AI, union reps have said actors need protection against the potential for digitally generated images to be used in TV shows and films, instead of human actors.

Which TV shows, movies will be affected?

Production of films and scripted television shows in the United States would be halted if the strike goes forward. The exception would be independent productions that are not covered by labor contracts with unions, Reuters reported.

Will the new TV season start this fall? What about streaming services?

Reality shows — which are a growing part of some broadcast networks — will not be affected and should air as usual.

Scripted shows will likely be delayed, and reruns will be aired on many networks.

Streaming services will be affected, as well. Their productions, if made in the U.S., will be paused, Reuters reported.

What about movies?

Since an actor’s work in a movie is usually completed many months before the movie is released, movies set to open over the next few months should remain on schedule.

Movies that are being made now for distribution later will be put on hold.