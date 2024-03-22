House passes $1.2T spending package, bill to go to Senate ahead of shutdown deadline

Capitol Hill The U.S. Capitol is seen on February 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON — Congress is expected to vote Friday on a $1.2 trillion bill that would keep the government funded through September as it faces a deadline at midnight to avoid a partial shutdown.

Unveiled earlier this week, the 1,012-page spending package has support from President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It includes six annual spending bills that fund about three-quarters of the government, The Washington Post reported.

The House narrowly passed the bill in a 286-134 vote on Friday morning. The bill needed a two-thirds majority to move on to the Senate, where it’s expected to be considered later in the day.

Update 12:15 p.m. EDT March 22: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Friday filed a motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his leadership role, saying he “betrayed our conference” and the American people.

“This bill was basically a dream and a wish list for Democrats and for the White House,” she told reporters on Friday. “It was completely led by Chuck Schumer. Not our Republican speaker of the House, not our conference, and we weren’t even allowed to put amendments to the floor to have a chance to make changes to the bill.”

She framed her motion to vacate as “more of a warning and a pink-slip.”

“I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House in chaos, but this is basically a warning and it’s time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new speaker of the House that will stand with Republicans and our Republican majority instead of standing with the Democrats,” she said.

She declined to put a timeline on next steps in the process, saying only that “the clock has started.”

Last year, the House ousted then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass a funding bill.

Update 11:50 a.m. EDT March 22: The House voted 286-134 in favor of passing the spending bill with the support of 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans.

House approves second funding minibus. Majority of Republicans vote against it

Most of the votes against the bill came from Republicans. It needed a two-thirds majority — or 281 votes — to pass, a threshold it narrowly met.

Update 11:15 a.m. EDT March 22: The House began voting on whether to pass the $1.2 trillion spending bill just after 11 a.m., according to officials.

LIVE on C-SPAN: House votes on $1.2T six-bill minibus for FY 2024.



Two-thirds majority needed for passage. https://t.co/8BTcUTIGPf — CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2024

The bill needs a two-third majority, or about 288 votes, in order to pass and head on to the Senate, CNN reported.

Original report: Republicans said they managed to cut spending on foreign aid and nongovernmental organizations serving migrants while also taking back funds from the Internal Revenue Service. In a statement Thursday, Johnson said House Republicans “have achieved significant conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals, and imposed substantial cuts to wasteful agencies and programs while strengthening border security and national defense.”

Democrats said they were able to block cuts aimed at education and health programs. Speaking on the Senate floor on Thursday, Schumer said the bill “avoids draconian Republican cuts on major Democratic wins that help American families, American workers (and) America’s national defense.”

If passed, the bill would end a budget battle that began at the start of the current fiscal year on Oct. 1, according to Reuters. If it fails to gain enough votes to make it to Biden’s desk, a partial shutdown will instead begin, with thousands of government employees seeing furloughs, the news agency reported.

Passage of the bill is expected to go down to the wire and could shutdown the government over the weekend if it fails to make it to the president for his signature before the midnight deadline, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Since October, the government has been running on a series of continuing resolutions — temporary spending bills that allow the government to function with spending levels and priorities unchanged from the previous year.

Earlier, Republicans ousted then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in part because of his decision to work with Democrats to avert a government shutdown last year.

