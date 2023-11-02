House votes not to expel Rep. George Santos

George Santos: The New York Republican survived an effort to expel him from the House. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images )

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. George Santos survived by vote by House members to expel him on Wednesday, as his fellow members of Congress decided to wait while his criminal trial and a House Ethics Committee investigation went forward.

According to The Associated Press, Santos prevailed by a 213-179 vote as the resolution did not receive the required two-thirds majority.

Most Republicans, along with more than 30 Democrats, voted against expelling the Republican from New York, according to the news organization.

The resolution to expel Santos was introduced by fellow New York congressman Anthony D’Esposito, The New York Times reported.