‘I could have declassified, but now I can’t’: Trump transcript obtained by CNN

CNN says it has exclusively obtained a transcript in which former President Donald Trump admitted that he kept classified “secret” military information. The recording that the transcript is based on was allegedly made during a 2021 meeting, CNN reported.

The transcript has not yet been confirmed by other media outlets.

But according to CNN, Trump said, “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t.” The meeting discussed a classified document from the Pentagon that discussed attacking Iran.

He had said in the past that any documents he had at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified, The New York Times reported. He said that the investigation conducted by special counsel Jack Smith was a witch hunt and a hoax.

Trump was indicted Thursday on seven counts in connection to the mishandling of classified documents, The Associated Press reported. The Department of Justice has not released the details on exactly what counts he is facing but is expected to do so before Trump appears in court on Tuesday.

Trump’s lawyer told NBC’s “Today” show that his client had done nothing wrong.

“There’s no criminal statute within the Presidential Records Act that says it’s a violation to possess any of these things — even the most sensitive documents,” Jim Trusty said on Friday, NBC reported.

Trump is currently running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

