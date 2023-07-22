‘I went to hell and back’: Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since his hospitalization Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time after he was hospitalized in April for a “medical condition.” (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time after he was hospitalized in April for a “medical condition.”

Foxx posted a video on his Instagram late Friday night thanking his fans for their support.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages,” he said in his video post, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, back in April, shared that Foxx was hospitalized while filming the Netflix movie, “Back in Action,” in Atlanta, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Corinne did not provide any additional details then about his health condition/scare.

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” Foxx wrote in the caption of his post.

Foxx addressed in his video post that there was a lot of speculations about his hospitalization but did not share what happened, according to CNN.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said, according to CNN. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work,” Foxx said, according to CNN.

“This video just warmed my soul….Foxx you are needed man. We love you and we are forever with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see that you are in good spirits,” Kevin Hart responded to Foxx’s post.

Other celebrities responded to Foxx’s post including Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Chance the Rapper, and many more.

