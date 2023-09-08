iOS update: Apple releases emergency security update

If you have an iPhone or iPad you will want to take some time today to install the latest update.

Apple released an emergency security update for both devices to fix newly discovered security vulnerabilities, The Associated Press reported.

Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab found a software issue that was being “actively exploited” to download the Pegasus spyware. The software was developed and sold by NSO Group, which is based in Israel and is frequently used to spy on the devices of dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

Apple said: “Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” USA Today reported.

The spyware can manipulate ImageIO, which allows apps to read and write most types of image files and access metatada. There is also a vulnerability in Wallet, on not only the phones but also Apple Watch. There is a watchOS update that fixes the flaw numbered 9.6.2, according to USA Today.

To see if you have the patch already installed, go to the “General” page under settings and select “About.” If you see 16.6.1, you have the update. anything before that number you will need to install the patch. To do so, go back to “General” and select “Software Update.” If it doesn’t give you the option, the AP said to check your connection and wait and try again.