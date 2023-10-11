Israel-Hamas war: Death toll hits 2,200 total (live updates)

Israel Hamas war KFAR AZA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 10: A baby stroller, along with other personal belongings are left on the side of the road next to a car after multiple civilians were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered day five.

>> Read more trending news

The Israel Defense Force on Wednesday launched airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, destroying neighborhoods, The Associated Press reported.

No death toll has been released as the AP reported that the hits “left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said that nine staffers have been killed since Saturday, several were killed on Tuesday, the AP reported. They were killed at their homes. The UNRWA said that 18 of its schools that were being used as shelters, as well as its headquarters, were damaged but there were no casualties.

The UNRWA said it has 250,000 people in shelters in Gaza with about 260,000 people displaced, The New York Times reported. The agency is launching a 90-day emergency humanitarian response.

An airstrike also damaged the Islamic University of Gaza which, according to the IDF, was a training camp for Hamas for military intelligence and to develop and produce weapons, the AP reported.

Overall the war that started on Saturday has killed 2,200 Israeli and Palenistians over the past five days, the AP reported. The IDF said that 1,200 people have died in Israel while the Palestinian Ministery of Health in Gaza said at least 1,055 have died there, CNN reported.

The IDF said it also hit a Lebanese territory after Hezbollah had targeted an IDF post near the border. Hezbollah said they used “guided missiles” after three of its members were killed earlier this week, CNN reported.