‘It’s a boy!’: Trooper delivers 2nd baby on side of Kansas highway in less than a month

Trooper delivers 2nd baby on side of Kansas highway in less than a month Kansas Highway Patrol Master Trooper Da’Von Brame (Kansas Highway Patrol/Kansas Highway Patrol)

ARK CITY, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper earlier last month helped deliver his second child in less a month on a roadside after a family realized they were not going to be able to wait until they got to the hospital to have the baby.

Kansas Highway Patrol said on Jan. 12 just after 4 a.m., Kansas Highway Patrol got a call about a family heading to the hospital to have a baby but they were not going to make it there.

The family was identified by KWCH as Lauren and Mike Roasales.

“The minute I told Mike that it was time to go, I just felt like we weren’t going to make it,” Lauren said. “All of a sudden, things got really real really fast and about the minute we got in the car, I was like, ‘Mike, this baby is coming. We’re not gonna make it.’”

The hospital in Wichita was over an hour away from Ark City, according to KWCH.

Soon after Master Trooper Brame arrived, he and the baby’s father helped to deliver the baby on the roadside just off the shoulder of Interstate 35, authorities said.

Master Trooper Brame had a similar call about three weeks earlier in Butler County, according to KWCH.

“First thing I think is, ‘Oh man, here comes a baby. What do I need to do?’” Master Trooper Brame said, according to the news station.

“As long as the baby’s breathing and crying and staying warm, that’s what you do until paramedics get there,” he said.

“[Mike] wants me to come back for [Pierson’s] first birthday and I’m gonna make it a point to do that on his one-year birthday,” Master Trooper Brame said, according to KWCH. “And hopefully, maybe, as long as I live, you know, I can you know, see him every birthday or keep in contact with him and say, ‘Hey buddy,’ ya know, ‘How’s it goin’, and make sure he’s doing good.”

“This month was pretty crazy,” Brame said. “I hope that’s it but if it comes again, I’m ready for it.”

“Mom, Dad, and KHP’s newest Junior Trooper Pierson made their way to the hospital and all are doing great,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

