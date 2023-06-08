‘I’ve got a lot of life in me’: Shannen Doherty still fighting breast cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Doherty, 49, who rose to fame 30 years ago as Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” told Elle magazine that she’s trying to “treasure all the small moments” in her life as she continued her battle against stage 4 breast cancer.

“I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being," Doherty told the magazine. "It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”

In my new @ELLEmagazine story about @DohertyShannen's cancer diagnosis, the actress opened up about being caricatured as an angry bitch in the 90s media tabloid press. Would it be different today? Have we gotten better at portraying women?https://t.co/9VhQnt3hlk — Kate Pickert (@KatePickert) September 29, 2020

Doherty, who also played Prue Halliwell for three seasons on the television series “Charmed,” initially was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, “Good Morning America” reported. She underwent a single mastectomy, and then had chemotherapy and radiation treatments before announcing she was in remission in April 2017.

Doherty revealed in February 2020 that her breast cancer had returned and was stage 4.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Doherty and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, have been quarantined at their Malibu home, “Good Morning America” reported.

Doherty told Elle she has been using that time to reflect on her life.

“I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don’t really see or take for granted,” Doherty told the magazine. “The small things are magnified for me. We have this endless well within us, and it’s just about continuing to dig in that well for the strength to face adversity -- and so that we can also see all the beauty.”

However, Doherty is determined to enjoy life and said she felt healthy. She has been working on several projects, including a new television show, and is looking into ways to use her situation to publicize breast cancer.

“It’s like anybody with stage 4 faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture,” Doherty told Elle. “I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.”









