Jan. 6 committee: Ginni Thomas agrees to appear in Wednesday hearing

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to a voluntary interview next week with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

>> Read more trending news

Attorney Mark Paoletta said Ginni Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” according to The Associated Press.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” Paoletta said in a statement. “She looks forward to that opportunity.”

House Jan. 6 committee reaches deal to interview Ginni Thomas https://t.co/tKI1zDKdnW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 22, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee announced Wednesday that it will reconvene on Sept. 28. CNN was the first news outlet to report the meeting with Thomas.

The committee has sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat, according to the AP. She contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin as part of that effort.

The panel had considered issuing a subpoena to compel Thomas to testify, The Washington Post reported. A longtime conservative activist, Thomas had urged lawmakers and top Republican officials to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in November 2020, citing claims of widespread voter fraud.

Thomas pressured then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to find ways to overturn the election, the newspaper reported, citing messages she sent to him weeks after the election. Thomas also emailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers in November and December 2020, urging them to overturn Biden’s victory in the state and to choose their own presidential electors, the Post reported. She sent similar messages to lawmakers in Wisconsin.





©2022 Cox Media Group