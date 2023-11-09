“Jared Leto Climbs the Empire State Building to Launch Thirty Seconds to Mars’ World Tour” NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Jared Leto climbs The Empire State Building on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

NEW YORK — To promote 30 Seconds to Mars’ upcoming world tour, frontman Jared Leto, 51, climbed the Empire State Building.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day.,” Leto said in a statement obtained by Variety. Leto has reportedly been fascinated with the Empire State Building since he was little.

The tour is called “Seasons 2024 World Tour,” according to CBS News.

“I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” Leto said in an interview with the Today Show. “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. “Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp.”

“In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, Jared Leto took his place,” the Empire State Building said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tour for 30 Seconds to Mars is the band’s first headlining tour in over five years. According to Variety, it starts with stops in Latin America, Europe, North America and ends in Australia and New Zealand.

The tour starts on March 15 at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, according to People Magazine.

Pre-sale tickets for shows in North America go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time, Billboard reported. General tickets for the tour go on sale on Nov. 17, according to the band’s website.

