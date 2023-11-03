Jeff Bezos says he’s leaving Seattle for Miami

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, File)

Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon in the garage of Seattle-area home in 1994, announced plans Thursday to move to Miami.

In a social media post, Bezos said his parents recently moved back to the city, where he and his family lived when he was younger.

“I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote, referring to his partner, Lauren Sánchez. “Also, (rocket company) Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.”

He called the decision “exciting” and “emotional.”

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” he wrote.

“Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

In a response to Bezos’ post, Sánchez wrote, “Miami,” adding a heart emoji.

Thursday’s announcement came after Bloomberg News reported last month that Bezos bought a mansion in South Florida for $79 million, months after he bought the home next door for $68 million.