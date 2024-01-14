Juvenile dead after stolen vehicle crashes into house, police say

Police lights.

Juvenile killed: File photo. One juvenile died and two others were injured after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a Connecticut home on Sunday. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — One juvenile died and two others were injured on Sunday after a stolen vehicle they were driving crashed into a Connecticut home, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Wethersfield Police Department, emergency crews responded to a home at the intersection of Church and Rosedale streets in Wethersfield.

Police said the vehicle was driving “erratically” on the highway before it hit another vehicle and went off the road, WTNH reported. The car then struck a tree before crashing into the house, according to the television station.

Police arriving at the scene found two of the juveniles trapped in the vehicle, while the third minor fled the scene on foot, the news release stated.

The two juveniles were removed from the vehicle, with both taken to an area hospital, police said.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m. EST, according to the news release.

The juvenile who fled on foot eventually returned to the scene, WFSB-TV reported. They were also taken to an area hospital.

After an investigation, police determined that the vehicle had been stolen in Hartford, according to the television station.

The names, ages and genders of the juveniles have not yet been publicly released, WTMH reported.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction team is handling the investigation, the news release stated.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!