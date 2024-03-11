‘Knockout partnership’: WWE sells ring mat sponsorship in deal with Prime Hydration

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A piece of WWE’s prime space is now adorned with a new logo.

In a statement on Friday, WWE announced a “record-setting” deal with KSI’s Prime Hydration beverage brand, giving Logan Paul’s company rights as the “official drink partner.” It also allows the Prime logo to be displayed in the center of the ring, the first partner in WWE history to achieve that status.

The deal is for Prime Hydration and not for its energy drink, Prime Energy, according to CNN.

“Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true,” Paul, the co-founder of Prime, said in a statement. “We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment. Thank you to everyone on both sides who have played an important role in bringing Prime Hydration to the ring.”

WWE is following in the footsteps of UFC. Both companies are owned by TKO Group Holdings, Inc., formed last year in a merger brokered by UFC’s owner, Endeavor, Variety reported.

Terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed, according to the entertainment news website.

However, the news release stated that Prime Hydration will receive “unprecedented exposure” at major WWE events, including mat branding at live signature events such as WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

The company will also earn “key brand placement” in WWE events such as WrestleMania XL and Survivor Series, the release stated.

While mat sponsorship will be new for WWE, it has been profitable for UFC, CNN reported. The mixed-martial arts organization collected nearly $50 million in sponsorship revenue during the final quarter of 2023. According to an earnings report, WWE made $15 million over the same period, the cable news outlet reported.

“What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase Prime Hydration across our biggest events,” WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said, according to Variety.

