Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share first photos of son, Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker, share the first photos of their newborn son, Rocky.

The couple on Instagram shared a carousel of photos of the newborn, Billboard reported. The post was captioned “Rocky” with a black heart emoji,

The carousel included five photos that showed the baby’s tiny feet, according to CNN.

Rocky was reportedly born on Nov. 1 and his full name is Rocky Thirteen Barker, according to People Magazine.

Kardashian Barker first announced her pregnancy in June at Barker’s Blink-182 concert, according to CNN.

Months later in September, Kardashian Barker revealed she had an “urgent fetal surgery,” CNN reported.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on Instagram in September.

Rocky is Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s first child together, CNN reported.

Kardashian Barker has three other children with ex Scott Disick. According to People Magazine, they are Penelope, 11; Reign, 8; and Mason, 13. Barker has two children, Alabama, 17, and Landon, 24, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian Barker revealed previously that she has returned to the gym for the first time since welcoming Rocky, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 mins walking 3.0, 12.0 incline taking it easy no rush no pressure,” she wrote in her caption, according to Entertainment Tonight. “[M]amas your body is healing, it’s not a race.”

