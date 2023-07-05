L.A. Times: Kyle Richards and Mauricino Umansky ‘not divorcing’

Beverly Hills Street Sign The glamor of Beverly Hills and the drama of real people who live and work there are personified in the troubled marriage of reality TV stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. (Photographer: Jacob Sjoman/Getty Images)

The marriage of Kyle Richards and Mauricino’ Umansky has generated a flurry of conflicting reports after a People magazine story reported the couple have ‘separated’ after 27 years.

After the People story. reality show stars Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricino Umansky both took to Instagram to say they are not divorcing, The Los Angeles Times reported.

They said that their marriage has been through a “rough year,” but went on to say “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” in the statement that appeared on both their Instagram accounts. They jointly asked that they be alllowed “to work through our issues privately. While it maybe entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

They two have been married for 27 years, People reported.

Richards, who previously acted on “ER” has been a central figure on “The Housewives of Beverly Hills” for 10 years. Umansky has his own Netflix show about his real estate agency called “Buying Beverly Hills.”









