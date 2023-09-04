Labor Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed on the holiday

While stores offer sales on Monday, other businesses and government agencies will take the day off.
Here is a list of what is open and what will be closed on Labor Day.
Open
- Retail stores: Most retail stores are open with regular store hours.
- Grocery stores: Most will be open. Some may close early.
- National parks: Most National Parks across the US are open, though some are closed today. Check here to make sure the park you want to visit is open.
- Restaurants: Most restaurants are open. Check with your local restaurant for special hours.
- FedEx: FedEx services will be available on Labor Day.
Closed
- Government services: Local, state and federal government agencies will be closed.
- Libraries: Libraries will be closed.
- Banks: Banks and credit unions will be closed.
- Post office: Your local Post Office will be closed, and no mail will be delivered.
- UPS: There will be no pickup or delivery or open stores on Labor Day.