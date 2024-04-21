At least 15 people injured in tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles

Tram accident: At least 15 people were injured in a tram accident at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — An accident involving a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured over a dozen people Saturday evening.

>> Read more trending news

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. PDT, according to KTLA. The accident involved a studio tour tram.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the tram said there was a mechanical failure, which led to one of the cars colliding with a rail, according to CNN. Multiple people on the tram reportedly fell out of it.

About fifteen people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said, according to CNN. At least one person had critical injuries but most of them had minor injuries, KTLA reported.

“There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” a park spokesperson told KNBC.

Information about what led to the accident has not been released. The California Highway Patrol is expected to take over the investigation, The Associated Press reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group