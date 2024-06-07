Lewiston shootings: Thousands of pages of investigative documents related to shooting, response

Lewiston Strong LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 27: A Lewiston Strong sign is seen after two mass shootings on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are actively searching for a suspect, Army reservist Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, Maine — On Friday, the Maine Department of Public Safety released thousands of pages of documents to do with the deadly shooting and response in Lewiston, Maine in October 2023.

The documents include reports from the Maine State Police and other law enforcement agencies, WMTW reported.

Some of the documents detail when officers arrived at the two shooting scenes, The Associated Press reported. This included not knowing if the shooter was still there and information about victims and survivors. It provided officer’s firsthand accounts.

The documents detailed the response that included 16 SWAT team and officers from 14 different agencies, State Police Lt. Tyler Stevenson wrote, according to the AP. Eight helicopters and additional airplanes and an underwater recovery team were also used. .

The documents also reportedly include what the FBI knew about the shooter, Robert Card during their two-day manhunt, WMTW reported. It also had new information about his mental state on the day of the shooting and where he was before the shooting.

The documents were released because of the Freedom of Access Act requests that the AP and other outlets made.

Card left a note behind that was included in the documents that said he wanted to be left alone, the Portland Press Herald reported, according to the AP. The note also had his phone password and other account passwords.

The documents were released as a final report from the independent commission is expected, WMTW reported. That report is believed to be the final one that will go over the shooting and the circumstances around it.

Card allegedly opened fire in a bowling alley and bar on Oct. 25. Eighteen people were killed and over a dozen were injured.

Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the AP reported. He was found two days after a search.





