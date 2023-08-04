Lights out: Power failure delays Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game

Lights go out at NFL Hall of Fame Game forcing 15-minute delay At the end of the third period several banks of lights went out during Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, causing a delay of about 15 minutes. The Cleveland Browns came back in the fourth period to win 21-16. (Kizaru/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CANTON, Ohio -- The lights went out at the end of the third quarter in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game while the New York Jets were hanging on to a 16-14 lead over the Cleveland Browns, causing a brief delay.

Several banks of lights suddenly failed at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, plunging the field into semi-darkness. The field was still partially lit, but the lights were too dim to play, The Associated Press reported.

Game officials and the stadium crew scurried to address the issue while players stretched on the sidelines and milled around on the field, waiting for the game to resume, according to NFL.Com and Associated Press. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke with game officials at midfield for about five minutes, NFL.Com said.

The game resumed after a delay of only about 15 minutes.

The Browns came back to win 21-16, NFL.com reported. Austin Watkins caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Browns QB Dorian Thompson with 9:33 remaining for the go-ahead score, According to ESPN.

There’s still no word on what caused the lights to go out, NFL.com reported.

