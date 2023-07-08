Man accused of shooting brother during argument over Xbox

Xbox argument: A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his brother during an argument over an Xbox console. (juniorbeep/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his brother during an argument in Mesa, Arizona, over an Xbox console.

>> Read more trending news

The Mesa Police Department said that just before 8 p.m., Lucas Edens, 30, and his brother were fighting over an Xbox video game console at a house near Center Street and Brown Road, according to KTVK.

During the argument, Edens reportedly grabbed a gun and shot his brother in the foot, police said, according to the news outlet.

Edens then allegedly barricaded himself inside a storage shed, according to KPNX. A Tempe SWAT team was sent out to assist in apprehending the suspect.

The brother that was shot was taken to the hospital, the news station reported.

His injuries are non-life-threatening. Edens was also taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the heat, KSAZ reported.

Police arrested Edens and he is facing multiple charges, according to KTVK.

Latest trending news:
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!