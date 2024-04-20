Man accused of shooting McDonald’s patron after argument over sauce

Arrested: Wesley Lee Bullock was arrested after a confrontation with another customer at a McDonald's restaurant escalated into a weapon being fired. (Zephyrhills Police Department )

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of shooting another customer at a McDonald’s drive-thru, who attempted to intervene after an argument about not getting sauce with an order escalated, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Pasco County Jail booking records, Wesley Lee Bullock 48, of Zephyrhills, was arrested on April 17 and charged with armed burglary with battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Bullock allegedly got into an argument with McDonald’s workers at the Zephyrhills fast-food restaurant at 6042 Gall Blvd. just before 11 a.m. EDT on April 16. That is when another customer tried to calm the man down, the Zephyrhills Police Department said in a news release. The 19-year-old man was waiting for food in the restaurant’s pickup area when he allegedly saw Bullock “screaming” about not getting sauce, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing an arrest warrant.

The customer and Bullock were separated after the two men got into a physical altercation, according to WFLA-TV. Bullock allegedly choked and punched the victim, who left in his vehicle and drove to a Speedway gas station nearby, the Times reported.

Bullock allegedly followed in his Mercedes and confronted the victim after the two vehicles hit one another, the arrest affidavit stated.

According to Zephyrhills police, Bullock allegedly “continued the physical altercation inside the victim’s vehicle.”

During the fight, Bullock allegedly brandished a weapon and the two men struggled over it. The firearm discharged, with the victim sustaining a wound on his pinky finger that was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The victim drove away and called police.

Zephyrhills Police detectives, along with Pasco County deputies, arrested Bullock later Wednesday, WTSP-TV reported. Authorities viewed surveillance videos and interviewed witnesses before deciding to make an arrest, according to the Times.

© 2024 Cox Media Group