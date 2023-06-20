Man accused of stealing 29 ATMs in Southern California

ATMs stolen: File photo. A Southern California man is accused of stealing from and hauling away 29 ATMs. (Motortion/iStock)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California man is accused of stealing 29 ATMs in Southern California since January, authorities said.

Paul Kolacki, 34, of Riverside, was arrested on June 6 and was booked on suspicion of six counts of burglary, four counts of grand theft and six counts of vandalism, The Orange County Register reported.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Kolacki is accused of using a Ford Ranger pickup truck to drag the ATMs out of businesses in Southern California and haul them away, KABC-TV reported.

Man suspected of stealing 29 ATMs around Southern California is arrested in Riverside https://t.co/rY2w0YiVsR — O.C. Register (@ocregister) June 19, 2023

Authorities believe that Kolacki is connected to 29 separate thefts of ATMs in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, according to the television station.

Police said the thefts began on Jan. 15 in the Riverside County city of Perris, KTLA-TV reported. A business owner received a notification that his establishment was being robbed, and when he got there he reportedly saw two suspects stealing an ATM, according to the television station.

Police said the suspects stole the ATM by using a tow strap connected to the tow hitch of the pickup.

Nine similar burglaries occurred in several Riverside County cities, including Murrieta, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Jurupa Valley and Norco, the Register reported.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office said that more than $6,000 stolen from the ATMs were recovered when Kolacki was arrested, according to the newspaper.

Surveillance video was able to capture Kolacki’s vehicle and license plate and he was arrested in Riverside, KTLA reported.

No details were given about the other suspect.