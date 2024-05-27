Man accused of throwing flammable liquid at NYC subway rider

NYC subway incident: File photo. A man is accused of throwing a cup of lit, flammable liquid at a New York City subway patron on Saturday. (Marek SLUSARCZYK)

NEW YORK — A man is accused of lighting a cup of flammable liquid and tossing on a fellow subway rider in New York City on Saturday, authorities said.

Nile Taylor, 49, was arrested and charged with assault, arson, and reckless engagement, WABC-TV reported. He is also charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the New York City Police Department, Taylor allegedly threw the substance at the 23-year-old man at 2:37 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported. The alleged attack occurred at the Houston Street No. 1 subway station in Manhattan, according to the television station.

Police arrested a man accused of throwing a container of flammable liquid that was on fire at people in two separate incidents in New York City months apart, according to officials.

The victim was with his fiancée and cousins on the train, WABC reported. Video taken at the station showed the man emerging from the subway station with his shirt off and in pain, according to the television station.

WABC identified the victim as Petrit Alijaj, who spoke with the television station on the telephone from an area hospital after the alleged incident.

“I was on the train and a maniac like put fire on my body, and he left the train,” Alijaj told WABC. “He had a cup with the fire and the train stopped at Houston Street. We thought when he go for the door, we thought he’s leaving, he’s getting off. He waited for the door to open and then he put the fire on me.”

Police said the victim, who suffered a burn to his upper torso, was in stable condition, CNN reported.

Authorities said they believe that Taylor is a suspect in a similar attack on Feb. 5 at the West 28th Street subway station, according to WPIX.

Police said that Taylor allegedly threw a container of flammable liquid at subway patrons on the southbound No. 1 train platform, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, WNBC-TV reported.

