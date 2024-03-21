Man accused of using cattle prod to discipline children

Robert Bores: The Ohio man is accused of using a cattle prod to discipline two children. (Erie County Sheriff's Office )

A northern Ohio man is accused of using a cattle prod to discipline his two young children, authorities said.

Robert Bores, 34, of Florence Township, was arrested and faces three felony counts of domestic violence and three counts of child endangering, WKYC-TV reported. The children were 7 and 8 years old.

“The whole thing is just terrible,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told the television station.

A tip from Children Services led detectives to Bores’ home on March 13, according to WOIO-TV.

“Deputies went out to the residence with the children’s services caseworkers and their investigation revealed that Robert Bores had apparently been using a cattle prod as a disciplinary tool on his children,” Sigsworth told reporters.

Bores does not have cattle on his property, WJW-TV reported.

“This device is probably a pole three feet long with two probes on either end. It has a button and when you push the button it delivers a shock between the 2 probes,” Sigsworth said. “Bores did make some admissions to using that instrument to discipline his children. It’s terrible. I don’t know what would compel someone to think they could use a device like this with kids. I’m kind of bewildered really that someone would think that would be appropriate.”

Bores was arraigned in court on March 14 and was released after posting $90,000 bail, according to WOIO.

He is scheduled to appear in Vermilion Municipal Court on Thursday, WKYC reported.

“What he was using was a commercial cattle prod and it is sold to be used on 1,100-pound cattle, not on a 60-pound child,” Sigsworth told WJW.

