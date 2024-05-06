Man arrested after pointing gun at pastor during sermon in suburban Pittsburgh church

Shooting attempt: A man points a gun at Pastor Glenn Germany during a service on Sunday in a Pittsburgh suburban church. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A pastor in suburban Pittsburgh was not hurt after he was confronted by a man who pointed a pistol at him during a service on Sunday, authorities said.

Glenn Germany was delivering a sermon at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock when a man walked up to him and pointed a gun, WPXI-TV reported. As Germany ducked behind a lectern, the man’s gun jammed.

The Pennsylvania State Police identified the suspect as Bernard Junior Polite, 26, of Braddock.

The incident, which occurred at 1:09 p.m. EDT, was caught on video as the service was being livestreamed.

Church members quickly jumped into action, wrestling Polite to the ground. Germany joined in the struggle and was able to help wrest the weapon from the man’s hands, WPXI reported.

“Thank GOD for Deacon Clarence Mccallister the true GOD Sent Hero,” Germany wrote in a Facebook post later Sunday.

Polite is facing attempted homicide charges, state police said.

