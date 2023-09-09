Man arrested after woman loses part of her toe during altercation inside Las Vegas strip hotel room A man was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada after an argument that led to a woman losing part of her toe. (7Michael/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — A man was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada after an argument that led to a woman losing part of her toe.

In an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by KVVU, an officer was called about an assault and battery at the MGM Hotel and Casino on Sept. 4 just before 7:30 a.m. The caller said that the victim was missing part of her toe and she was taken to the hospital.

Hotel security detained the suspect who was identified by KLAS as Oyefeso Durotimijesu, 35. He has been charged with mayhem, records showed.

The victim said she met Durotimijesu at a bar at the MGM when he invited her up to his room, according to documents obtained by the news outlet.

While in the room, Durotimijesu reportedly got angry and through she was going through his phone. She said she wasn’t and was trying to connect the phone to a Bluetooth speaker. She then got up to go to the door but he blocked it and told her to stay there, according to a report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The woman tried to call security in the hotel but he reportedly took the phone away from her.

The victim than ran to the door. As she tried to open it, Durotimijesu would close it, according to the report obtained by the newspaper. She yelled at him to let her leave but when she opened the door again, she was “wrestled to the ground” and he slammed the door, hitting her foot.

Durotimijesu told investigators a different story according to the report obtained by the Review-Journal. He reportedly said that he met the woman at the bar and offered to get a drink before inviting her up to his room. Once they were in the room, he said he tried to give her $200. He claimed that she said it wasn’t enough money and he asked for it back. She then tried to call security but Durotimijesu said he was the one who called security.

Durotimijesu said she then left the room and he threw her things out of it, the newspaper reported.

Part of the woman’s missing toe was found inside the hotel room, KLAS reported.

Durotimijesu was taken into custody and charged with mayhem. According to KVVU, his bail was set at $5,000.