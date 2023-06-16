Man charged after telling police he shot himself while dreaming intruder was breaking into his house A man has been charged after an incident at his house in Lake Barrington, Illinois, in April, officials say. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. — A man has been charged after an incident at his house in Lake Barrington, Illinois, in April, officials say.

In a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 10 just before 10 p.m., deputies were called out to the 100 block of Shoreline Road in Lake Barrington about a person with a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived at the house, they found the victim Mark M. Dicara, 62, with a gunshot wound on his leg.

Deputies were able to apply a tourniquet to his leg and he was taken to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.

The man reportedly told authorities that he had had a dream that someone broke into his house, the sheriff’s office said. He then went to get his .357 Magnum Revolver and shot at “who he believed was the intruder.” He fired a shot that struck him and woke him up from his dream.

Investigators learned that no one tried to break into the house, the AP reported. Investigators found out that Dicara’s firearm owner’s identification card had been revoked and he remained in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said Dicara has been charged with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Dicara was arrested on Monday and was released after he posted bail, according to the AP. Dicara is expected to have a court status hearing on June 29.