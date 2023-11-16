Man found guilty of trying to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, attacking her husband

David DePape David DePape can be seen in Berkeley, California, in this photo from Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, File)

A federal jury found David DePape guilty Thursday of attempting to kidnap former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer last year.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before reaching their unanimous verdict on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press reported. Following his conviction, DePape faces a likely decades-long prison sentence.

In a statement issued by Pelosi’s office, the lawmaker’s family thanked the public for their prayers and well wishes.

“The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week,” the statement read. “Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery.”

Court records showed DePape, 43, told authorities that he planned to hold Pelosi — who he saw as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” — hostage after breaking into the family’s home in San Francisco early on the morning of Oct. 28, 2022.

In court, he said he planned to dress in an inflatable unicorn costume and interrogate Pelosi on camera about a right-wing conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump called “Russiagate,” according to KQED. Instead, he found Paul Pelosi sleeping in bed and his wife nowhere to be found.

On the stand, Paul Pelosi said he woke when DePape burst through his bedroom door asking, “Where’s Nancy?” KRON-TV reported. At the time, Nancy Pelosi was in Washington D.C.

Paul Pelosi said that he tried to stay “as calm as possible,” even as he recalled DePape telling him, “It’s over for me, I’m going to have to take you out,” according to KRON. He was eventually able to make it to the bathroom to call 911.

Responding officers found both him and DePape clutching a hammer when they arrived. When officers ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he refused and instead swung it at Paul Pelosi, hitting the 83-year-old in the head and leaving him with a skull fracture and other injuries.

DePape apologized during his trial, saying that Paul Pelosi “was never my target and I’m sorry that he got hurt,” according to KTVU.

“When he was on the ground breathing, I was really scared for his life,” he said. “And later in the hospital, I felt really bad for him because we had a really good rapport and things were going good until the last second.”

DePape also faces state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

