Man lights cigarette in SUV, vehicle explodes

LOS ANGELES — An SUV exploded Thursday night in Los Angeles after a man lit a cigarette inside the vehicle.

Images of the wreckage show sections of the Toyota peeled back like a banana. The Toyota 4Runner was destroyed in the explosion, KTTV reported.

Officials said that the SUV had propane canisters inside and when the man lit his cigarette, the vehicle exploded.

Pieces of the 4Runner went everywhere, with one chunk being impaled into a tree, KCAL reported. Small butane canisters were also found in the wreckage, according to KABC.

The man, who was living in the vehicle, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

