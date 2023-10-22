Man staying at his mother’s house is accused of killing man housesitting next door with axe A man was arrested Friday evening after another man was stabbed to death with an axe in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma. (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested Friday evening after another man was stabbed to death with an axe in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma.

The Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddle said, according to KFOR, that Felipe Reyes Wright Jr., 27. was staying at his mother’s house when he approached the man housesitting next door, Charles Rodgers.

Some kind of altercation happened which led to Wright allegedly hitting Rodgers with an axe. It is not clear what the argument was about.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said that drugs were involved in the attack, KWTV reported.

Authorities said that Wright left the area after the incident but called the police as he was heading down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, KFOR reported. He was located and then taken into custody.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.