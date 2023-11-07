Man with gun arrested near US Capitol, police say

U.S. Capitol Police A view of a U.S. Capitol Police badge on a uniform as officers wait for the start of an annual memorial service at the U.S. Capitol, May 9, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

Officers on Tuesday arrested a man with a gun after he was spotted at a park across from Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to U.S. Capitol Police.

>> Read more trending news

The incident prompted road closures and a search of the area.

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat,” police said in a social media post. “We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.”

Due to police activity, the following road closures are in effect: ⁰⁰- Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE⁰- D Street between Louisiana and Delaware Avenues, NE ⁰⁰Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/rVixmZsgme — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 7, 2023

A police officer told WRC-TV that the man was armed with an AR-15, although officials did not immediately confirm the report.

Authorities continue to investigate.