Mark Dodson, ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Gremlins’ voiceover actor dies at 64

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The man who did some voiceover work for movies like “Gremlins” and “Stars Wars: Return of the Jedi,” has died at the age of 64.

Mark Dodson’s daughter told TMZ that he died while attending Horror Con in Evansville, Indiana. According to Deadline, Dodson had a “massive heart attack” while he was asleep.

Dodson’s talent agency for personal appearances, Stellar Appearances, shared the news of his death on Facebook, according to Variety.

“Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched,” the statement said. “Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades.”

The Evansville Horror Con released a tribute on Facebook, Deadline reported.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work.”

For over four decades, Dodson has worked in radio, production, video games and acting, Variety reported. He started with “Star Wars” Return of the Jedi” in 1983.

Dodson was the voice of Salacious Crumb in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” and Mogwai in “Gremlins,” according to Deadline.

Dodson is survived by his daughter and grandchildren, according to Variety.

