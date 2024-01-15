Martin Luther King Day: What’s open, closed on the federal holiday?

Monday is a federal holiday that honors the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Day FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: The sun rises at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the 50th anniversary of King's assassination April 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday celebrating the birthday of the civil rights leader.

The celebration, a federal holiday, is observed on the third Monday of January. This year, the holiday falls on King’s actual birthday, Jan. 15.

As a federal holiday, government departments are closed, while retailers and restaurants are generally open.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Banks and financial institutions

Banks and credit unions will be closed because it is a banking holiday. However, you will be able to use online banking services. There will be no stock market trading on Monday.

Government departments and agencies

Most nonessential government services will be closed as will libraries and state and local offices – like the DMV. Courthouses will be closed.

The Post Office and package delivery

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday.

UPS will not be operating its regular service, however, the company said that some stores will be open.

FedEx will be open. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will be operating on modified service.

Retail and restaurants

Major US retailers, grocery stores and restaurants will be open. Some stores or restaurants could have modified hours.

National parks

You can get into any US National Park for free on Monday.

