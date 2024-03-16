Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $875 million

Mega Millions: Numbers for the sixth-largest jackpot in the promotion's history were drawn on Friday night. There was no grand prize winner, so Tuesday's drawing will be worth an estimated $875 million. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There was no grand prize winner for the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, sending the jackpot to an estimated $875 million.

The winning numbers for the jackpot, which was at $815 million heading into Friday night, were 13-25-50-51-66. The Mega Ball number was 6 and the Megaplier was 5X.

It was the 28th consecutive Mega Millions drawing with no ticket matching all six numbers, according to the Mega Millions website. It was also the sixth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history; the five jackpots higher were worth more than $1 billion.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $413.5 million lump sum payment.

The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California splitting $395 million.

There was one second-tier winner on Friday, as one ticket from New York matched all five white Powerball numbers.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

6. $875 million – Drawing March 19, 2024.

7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

9. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

10. $536 million – July 8, 2016, one ticket in Indiana.

